Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyomozi has strongly refuted claims that a nude video circulating online features her.

In a statement released on Sunday, the singer distanced herself from the explicit content, stating that it is a malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation.

“There’s a random video doing rounds on social media and those sharing it claim it’s me in it. I wish to inform the well meaning public and my fans that am not the person in that video neither do I know the malicious individuals behind it,” Juliana’s statement reads in part.

The singer went on to emphasize her disassociation from the video and urged the public and her fans to refrain from sharing or believing the false content.

“I therefore disassociate myself from it and ask you the general public and my fans to do the same,” she added.

This incident marks the latest in a series of online harassment and false accusations faced by public figures in Uganda.