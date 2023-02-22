By Gabriel Buule

Talented rhymester, Laura Atyang has become the first musician to be signed by celebrated production house, Maestro Studios. Atyang is among the several alternative musicians whose talent has been overshadowed by poor promotion and absence of proper management.

KFM understands that her new deal involves financing; promotion, production, and securing bookings.

An afro soul with a touch of indigenous sounds, Atyang who has been a cover band artiste with Maestro Band, will now be fully represented by Maestro as she moves to fully boost her music career.

The singer joins Maestro with an album written to her name with a number of songs including; Alakara, Ateker, Amina Eong Ijo among others.

Alakara album is her known piece of art with songs predominantly sung in Itesot and English with a passion and understanding that can only come from real-life stories.

The powerful roots of Atyang’s Ugandan heritage influences her music which makes her music universal, invariably expressed in her first language of Itesot and influenced by Afro-fusion roots.

Alternative creatives usually find it difficult to enjoy Uganda’s music space just like their counterparts in the mainstream. Analysts suggest that this is so because most art entrepreneurs tend to invest more in the mainstream.