Reports coming in indicate that renowned South African rapper AKA has passed on.

The sad development came to light after social media users took to Twitter with a video alleging that AKA, real name Keirnan Forbes had been gunned down.

Details of his murder were still sketchy at the time of publishing this article. Some South African A-listers including Da Les and Zakes Bantwini took to social media echoing the same rumor.

Despite not revealing the exact words of AKA’s death, Da Les, who is AKA’s best friend posted a cryptic message “I’m Done ??” which seem to be in reference to his best friend’s death, social media claims. Read more