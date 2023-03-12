By

Barely a month after the death of South African rapper AKA, another of the country’s artiste known as Costa Titch has been reported dead after collapsing on stage while perfoming.

The 27-year-old commonly known for his song Flexa is said to have collapsed on stage during a performance at Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg last evening.

His family confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram: “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The family thanked “emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

“As a family, were are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord”, ended the statement.

The cause of death is however being investigated by the authorities and more details will be coming in regarding the funeral and burial arrangements.

Costa Titch has performed in Uganda twice, the first time alongside Nigerian artiste Adekunle Gold at cricket oval last year while the second time he was at Garden city rooftop alongside Ruger earlier this year.