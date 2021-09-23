Female songster Hajjara Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana has expressed her excitement and happiness after she was nominated for the first time for the AFRIMA awards.

She has been nominated in the category of Best Female Artiste in East Africa for her song ‘Body’.

“OMG, waking up to some great news. Hey my country people, we are nominated in AFRIMA Best Female Artist East Africa. Thank you all for pushing me this far. The Spicegadgets let’s do this.” she wrote.

Spice Diana will compete for this award with other artists like Uganda’s Rema Namakula, Tanzania’s Rosa Ree, Zuchu, Mandy, and Xenia.

In the past, only Eddy Kenzo and Cindy Sanyu have been able to win these awards in Uganda.