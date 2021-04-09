Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya, Royden Y Kabako broke down during his introduction ceremony at his girlfriend’s home Javira Namuddu in Mpigi District.

The singer says he became overwhelmed and too excited to that point that only tears could express what he felt.

“I’m so happy. I’m from Butambala but I’m so happy that my friends and family made this ceremony a success,” he said amidst tears.

Kabako also revealed that unfortunately, his mother can’t see the function because she’s blind and his father passed on. However, he is grateful that he has the chance to celebrate love with his best friend.

“I’m so happy to celebrate love with my best friend. I love this one. We would be going for a wedding ceremony now but I’m still happy that we have the introduction today,” he revealed.

The newly introduced wife, Jazira Namuddu too revealed that their stubbornness with her husband Kabako is what has kept them together.

Namuddu has advised girls to be humble towards their husbands, hardworking and and respectful if they want to manage marital life.

The couple has been together for 8 years. Many artists like Sheeba Karungi, Lydia Jazmine, Dr Hilderman and Pastor Bugembe attended the ceremony.