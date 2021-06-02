Musician Cindy Sanyu has revealed that she is serious about her relationship with renowned actor Joel Akuyo Atiku which she made official in a kukyala ceremony over the weekend.

While appearing on Spark TV, Cindy says she is now an adult who needs to settle and start a family.

“I really want to take this relationship seriously because I am an adult. I want to give this relationship my very best,” she revealed.

Cindy admitted that she wants to give birth, not just for Atiku but for herself too, and is going to everything the right way.

“I want to give birth not for him but for me. My firstborn is 10 years old,” she said.

She adds that giving birth to her first child changed her view about life in a way that taught her that she has to be responsible, raise her child and look after her family.

“I cook, every woman reaches a stage and you stop showing off and start looking after your family.

Confidently, Cindy says her relationship will not end in tears because they have known each other for five years.

She admits this is the second time she is having a Kukyala. However, she says the public should give her credit for this relationship instead of condemning her because she has done her best.