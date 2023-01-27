By

TikTok sensation Asia Namirembe who rose to fame about two years ago for her dramatic love affair with one Charles which caught the attention of many social media users has passed on.

According to reports, Asia has not been feeling well since last weekend and has been in hospital admitted to the hospital with a chronic stomach illness. It is reported that they were advised to have her operated on Thursday but she did not make it through the surgery and breathed her last early today morning.

Rogers Sebunya of SB4 Media confirmed the news of Asia’s demise and asked her fans to keep her family in prayer in this trying moment.

Asia became a TikTok sensation and quite popular on social media for her open-minded personality, and her moments with Charles her husband.