Tooro Kingdom’s Princess Komuntale and Phil Anthony have welcomed their first child.

Princess Komuntale gave birth to her first baby at a hospital in her husband’s home country, Jamaica where they had gone to celebrate their anniversary.

Princess Komuntale shared the news on her instagram page thanking God for the blessing he gave to them in their second year of marriage.

“Our anniversary was extra magical! We not only got to spend it in my husband’s birth country of Jamaica but celebrated the creation of a beautiful new life! We’re so excited to meet you our little one! I give you back all the Glory Heavenly Father for blessing me with the fruit of the womb,” she said.

People have come out to congratulate the couple upon their bundle of joy.

“He who creates life has charged you with great responsibility as parents. May you continually seek His wisdom. Congratulations Princess,” Judith Heard commented.

“If not God, then who???😢🙌 Congratulations Akiiki with…u deserve this and even more… glory to God for yo blessing,” Patience Ihunde said.

Phil Anthony and Princess Ruth Komuntale got married in May 2021. The sex of the child isn’t yet known.