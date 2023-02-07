By Denis Edema

A Jinja-based musician, commonly known as Top K, has been arrested over the alleged aggravated defilement of a 13-year-old girl. Police say the musician, who goes by several aliases, including Mohammed Sseguya, Ronald Mukisa, and David Kakaire, was arrested on Sunday from one of the lodges.

Mr. James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, on Monday said: “The musician is being held for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl and is currently being detained at Jinja Central Police Station pending further investigations, after which he will be produced in Court.”

Mr. Mubi, who didn’t explain how the artist was arrested, advised parents to take full charge of their children and protect them from “such evil persons in the community”, adding that the suspect will deter other artists from sexually abusing underage girls.

“If you think you have money and want to use it to exploit young girls, we shall take you to prison with your money,” Mr. Mubi said.