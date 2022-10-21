The Nation Media Group-Uganda has partnered with telecom company MTN-Uganda to sponsor local musicians to participate in the annual music concert code-named “Tugende Mukikadde”.

The show slated for November 3rd at the Kampala Serena Hotel follows a two-year break that was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic is aimed at promoting local legendary music.

According to Joshua Watwaluma, the Activations and Promotions Officer NMGU-U, this is being done to empower struggling artists who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to revive their talents which is also their main income stream.