By Dorothy Nakaweesi | Monitor Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will, on January 13, meet stakeholders earning from entertainment activities to discuss a recent directive in which artists and entertainers, among others, are required to get Tax Identification Number (TIN) or risk fines, imprisonment or both.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, URA and artists, under Uganda Musician Association (UMA), agreed that there was need to sensitise stakeholders on the directive before implementing fines and imprisonment measures as URA had indicated in its December newsletter titled Taxation of entertainment events.