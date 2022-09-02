By David Mujuni

Dancehall sensation, Vyper Ranking has opened up about his crush on fellow musician Winnie Nwagi in an exclusive interview with KFM’s Lynda Ddane. The Transport Money hit maker made the revelation while appearing on D’Hook – Super Star Friday edition on September 2.

According to Vyper, he and the Swangz Avenue songbird have now reached the talking stage.

“We even talk,” Vyper said before showing off his WhatsApp chats with Nwagi. “She’s got everything, the attitude, the good music and everything,” he added.

While talking about his love for dancehall music, Vyper compared it to a drug that keeps him going. He later delivered an explosive freestyle during the show. The singer also revealed that he is set to release a 7-track EP dubbed The Tryst. The project is expected to be released in October this year. Without mentioning names, Vyper said the EP will feature a line-up of the best musicians and audio producers in Africa.

“This EP is full package. You are going to see the other side of Vyper Ranking,” he said. The singer is known for hits like Gwookya, Kiriza, Sivawo.