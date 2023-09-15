Uganda has witnessed three music battles; Chameleone against Bobi Wine at Kati Kati, Bebe Cool vs Bobi Wine and Goodlyfe against Bebe Cool. However, until today, the winner has never been announced. It was left for the audience to judge who took the day.

This evening, Uganda will witness the first female battle between Sheebah and Cindy at Kololo Airstrip. Efforts to have this battle earlier hit a dead end when it was revealed that Sheebah and her team at the time had asked for Shslb to battle Cindy.

At the beginning of this year, this same deal was brought back on the table, this time spearheaded by Swangz Avenue and the label engaged both parties, who all agreed to the terms and conditions of the contract which had an offer of Shs100m for each but before it could happen, Sheebah announced her Yolo Festival, followed by Cindy.

Before we knew it, there was a music battle. Isaac Ssejjombwe takes a look at the history of both artistes as they warm up for the show. Read more