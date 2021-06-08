FireBase Crew member and Ghetto Prime Minister, Zex Bilangilangi who is behind the Ratata hit has trashed rumours about welcoming a newborn child.

Rumours and congratulation messages were flying all over his social media page after he posted a photo of a newly born child. Many people also kept wondering who could be the mother of the child.

However, Zex says that the child he posted isn’t his but he looks forward to having another child very soon. He cleared the air that, as much as he is happy to celebrate the gift that his friends received, he is also looking for another child.

According to Zex, he says he only posted a child of his friends he mentioned as ‘daddy and mummy Muki,” he said.

“I posted my friend’s child. These are my very close friends and when they welcomed their new baby, I had to post and congratulate them but that isn’t my child,” he said.

Zex says that people should stop accusing him of stealing a child since it is his friend’s child.