By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced new 11 cases of COVID19 from the 1020 tested samples of truck drivers at border points of entry.

According to the statement released by the director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, all the 311 samples from the community and quarantine centers tested negative for Covid 19.

A total of 1331 cases have been tested at the Uganda virus research institute and a total of 74 cases are confirmed in the country.

Doctor Mwebesa notes that of all the cases registered, non had signs and symptoms.

Six of the cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border post , and 5 are Kenyan truck drivers. 3 arrived via Malaba and two via Busia.

Public has been asked to remain calm and vigilant.

According to the Ministry, Uganda has 74 confirmed cases and 46 recoveries.