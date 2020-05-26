

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the ministry of health, bringing the total number of cases in Uganda to 222.

The ministry of health says 9 of these are from the border points of entry, while 1 new case is a contact to a previously confirmed truck driver.

The contact was under quarantine at the time of test.

The ministry has meanwhile introduced a new system of effectively monitoring truck drivers following reports that some of them who tested positive for coronavirus could not be tracked.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary says the journey management system will ensure that the names of the registered at the border correspond with their national identity cards and phone numbers.

The Uganda Professional Drivers’ Network said yesterday that they had failed to trace 15 truck drivers who tested positive for Covid-19 and disappeared into the community because they had provided fake identities at the border screening points.