According to Emmanuella,

she built the house as an appreciation to her mother for being supportive and prayerful.

“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragement, and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she posted on her Instagram.

Emmanuella also revealed that she is planning on building her mother a mansion and she is sure it won’t make her go to hell.