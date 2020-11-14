10 year old comedian Emmanuella Samuel has surprised her mother with a new and fully furnished house.
According to Emmanuella,
she built the house as an appreciation to her mother for being supportive and prayerful.
“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragement, and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she posted on her Instagram.
Emmanuella also revealed that she is planning on building her mother a mansion and she is sure it won’t make her go to hell.
Emmanuella first gained fame after appearing in the Mark Angel Comedy video “My Real Face.”
She entered into comedy when she was only five years old.