Police has impounded a total of 291 Boda bodas from the Kampala metropolitan area for breaking the 2pm presidential directive.

In the President’s address recently, he said much as he allowed boda boda to move cargo and make deliveries during the lock down, they should cease operation at 2pm.

While addressing a joint security presser at Media center, the police publicist Fred Enanga says the boda bodas were impounded from areas of katwe, Kabalagala, Kajjansi, Kasangati , Ntinda, Mukono and Jinja road among others.

Enanga says the boda bodas will not be handed over to the owners because of the likely potential that they could be used by the owners to violate the directive again.