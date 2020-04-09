Police in Entebbe have arrested four suspects in connection to last week’s alleged murder of, Rudel Werner, 70, a male Germany national.

The four suspects who include Danialia Jackiline, Dakanimya Eria, Atwiine Jacky Jalia and Chega Babra are being detained at Entebbe Police Station on murder charges.

The case was reported at Mpala Police Station, Entebbe municipality last week by Lt. Jimmy Bwambale,a pilot attached to Uganda People’s Defence Air Force .

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the deceased who had stayed in the country for five years was reportedly strangled to death in his enclosed compound and the body later dragged to his bed room.

The body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary pending postmortem.