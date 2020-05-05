Police in Kisoro district are investigating circumstances under which an 80-year-old woman was strangled to death in her bed yesterday evening.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson, Elly Maate, an elderly woman, Furidah Rukamba a resident from Rugandu village, Rutaka parish, Kirundo sub-county, Kisoro district, was last night attacked and killed while in her bed.

Her body was recovered by her granddaughter a one Musimenta Faith 15 years. She raised an alarm to locals who rushed in and found Rukamba’s lifeless body laying on the bed with marks in her neck.

Maate says police were notified and a one William Tibesigwa 50 years, a son to the deceased has been arrested to help with investigations.

He says they suspect the murder was due to domestic violence.