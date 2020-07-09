A Pass has called upon Ugandans to pray for Bryan White, saying he is very ill.

“I have never seen a brother in so much pain, guys. Please put my brother Bryan White in your prayers because he is fighting for his life every minute,” he posted on his Facebook page.

He also said, “… even if you want to judge him do that later. I was humbled to be allowed to pay him a visit at his home but he is in bad shape but strong at heart and I pray he stays that way and gets well.”

Bryan White returned home from Nakasero Hospital after doctors failed to discover the disease he is suffering from. He was admitted in the hospital for a week before being discharged.

Radio Personality Kasuku revealed on his YouTube channel that Bryan White’s condition is not good at all and therefore people should not misinterpret his situation. He adds that he does not need any help from Promoter Baalam.

“Many people ate his money and you are now on social media saying that he is pretending. Bryan White also told me that Balaam shouldn’t dare visit him. Even if the president wants to help him through Balaam, he would rather die,” Kasuku said.