

Multiple Grammy award-winning American musician Alicia Keys has praised Diamond Platnumz for his role on her ‘Alicia’ album. The album released last month saw Diamond feature on the ‘Wasted Energy’ track.

Platnumz’s influence is clear as the song, is a far cry from what is usually expected from the ‘No One’ singer.

While doing a recap of the album, Alicia Keys hailed Diamond for introducing a unique style to the project. She noted that it is a clear definition of the music world colliding to come up with a masterpiece.

“I also love that Diamond Platnumz was part of this, an amazing Tanzania artist who happen to come in and bles this track with his unique style. I love how the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision at its finest,” said Keys.

Diamond made history as the first African musician to feature on an album of an American artist. According to Alicia Keys camp, fans should expect more projects from the two in the coming months.

