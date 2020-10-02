A criminal case emanating from a video clip in which faded musician Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman and his group were seen assaulting another artiste hangs in balance after the victim allegedly declined to record a police statement.

Fred Giriya, popularly known by his stage name as Rocky Giant, was invited by the police to open a case of assault against the presidential envoy on ghetto affairs and his alleged accomplices but he reportedly told detectives he wasn’t interested in the government getting involved in the case.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said Rocky Giant told detectives that he wants alternative justice where his fellow artistes, like Afrigo’s Joanita Kawalya, help reconcile him with Buchaman and his group.

“Detectives are finding it hard to pursue a case when the complainant is unwilling to cooperate with police. A complaint is very critical in prosecution in such criminal cases. Buchaman was interrogated and later released on police bond as we look for other ways of getting information,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.