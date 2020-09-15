

Singer and People Power leader Bobi Wine has revealed that his fellow artiste Ziza Bafana was arrested because he spoke about Bobi Wine and People Power.

While posting on his Facebook page, Bobi Wine says that Bafana’s crime is singing about People Power and not related to COVID-19.

”His real crime is in fact not related to COVID19- it is simply because when he was in Tanzania, he spoke about Bobi Wine and promoted People Power on stage! His crime was singing about People Power while under quarantine!” he posted.

Bobi Wine further narrates that Bafana went to sing in Tanzania and instead of letting him go home after quarantine, he was arrested.

”The brother and his colleagues went to sing in Tanzania and upon return he was quarantined. After 14 days, instead of being allowed to go home, they were handed over to police. He has been complaining of mistreatment while in quarantine, including being deprived of food, harassment, etc,” he said.

Bobi Wine has blamed the government for punishing citizens because of their political affiliations.

