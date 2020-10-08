

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change national chairman Waswa Biriggwa has stepped down from the contest for the party presidential flag, just hours to the voting exercise at the party headquarters in Najanankumbi.

The party has convened the National Council meeting to choose one candidate between Biriggwa and the party president Patrick Amuriat.

However, when Biriggwa was called to address the delegates, he said he had stepped down for Amuriat whom he said had been leading in all the places they went to canvass for support across the country.

He added that the last time the FDC held an election for president, the person who lost quit the party and he does not want a repeat of the same.

This means that Amuriat is now the official FDC presidential flag bearer for the 2021 election.