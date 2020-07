Local comedians Bizonto are expected to appear before court this afternoon.

This has been revealed by the police spokesperson Fred Enanga during a media briefing in Kampala.

Enanga says the comedians are facing charges of promoting sectarianism and their file was last week forwarded to the DPP for sanctioning.

He says if that is not presented today then they will be released on police bond.

He also spoke about the arrest of TV political program host Basaja Mivule.