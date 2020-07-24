By Andrew Bagala

Four comedians and a musician have been detained by security forces on allegations of promoting sectarianism and offensive communication.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Charles Twiine said four comedians dubbed Bizonto were arrested at Radio Simba premises Friday while Gerald Kiweewa, a local folk singer, was arrested Thursday (July 23) on a separate charge.

“Four members of Bizonto are being held on offences of promoting sectarianism while Kiweewa is detained on offences of offensive communication,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Twiine said.

Security forces first arrested Gerald Kiweewa, a local folk singer, on Thursday after he released a song dubbed Nantaba, which detectives say it is offensive to people they didn’t name.

In the song, Kiweewa talks about the reasons he suspects led to the beating of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake while he was detained by security forces following his arrest for distributing food relief to his constituents during the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The video of the song had gone viral on social media and popular among supporters of People Power Movement led by Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

