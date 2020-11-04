Presidential candidate and NUP flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been named among the 100 most influential young Africans list for 2020.

On the list, Uganda got six young achievers namely; Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo a reknown musician,

Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa), Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa of Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab, Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV) and twenty five year old Vanessa Nakate, a climate activist.

Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards announced the 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 which aim at recognising young Africans.

The list was released hours after presidential candidate, Bobi Wine was nominated as a presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

According to a tweet by the Africa Youth Awards,the selection was based on excellence in leadership and performance, personal acomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.