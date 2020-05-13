Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has revealed that Bobi Wine’s Mother’s Day concert wasn’t live as many people thought.

During an interview on Spark TV, Baalam says the show was well recorded and perfectly produced.

“That show was well recorded and properly produced. I would like to applaud Bobi Wine for that,” he said.

Baalam adds that as much as he did not watch the show, he was informed that the concert had good sound and nice lighting.

He further adds that Bobi Wine has raised the level of online concerts and hopes that other artistes like Eddy Kenzo can also carry out such concerts.

“It is good to carry out these online concerts so that they get viewership and earn money from YouTube,” he said.

Last weekend, Bobi Wine held an online concert on Mothers day at his home in Magere. Very many people watched the concert on YouTube and his Facebook live.