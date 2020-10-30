Should you get into a relationship to get children? What happens if you get married and find out that you are unable to have a child? Should a child make or break your relationship?

Peter Igaga, on the Boys2Men show on KFM says it’s important for couples to have children when they are ready to raise them.

According to Igaga, men or women who want to have children without getting into relationships should get them from anyone instead of starting unwanted relationships just because they want a child.

“Children are meant to be a result of the relationship, because they come after and not the cause,” he said.

People have found different ways to deal with the problem not getting children, and traditionally, Igaga says, they would look elsewhere for help.

“Traditionally, If a man didn’t have kids, the family would have their ways of finding out if it’s him with a problem. If it was the man who had a problem, then they would find ways of getting a child for him,” he said, adding that men should not blame women who fail to produce because they (the men) might be the problem.

He also advises that as much as men have mastered the art of making children, they should also ensure that they are raised in an upright manner.

Most importantly, couples need to communicate so they know where each one stands.

“There is gold in communication. People should talk about when to have children and they should have a plan for them. It’s important to communicate about what will be done if you failed to have them, “ he said.

“If you are the kind person who prefers to put beers on the table and not buy diapers, make it known to your friend,” he advised.

Click here to listen to full episode: Boys 2 Men: Children are meant to be a result of a relationship and not the cause