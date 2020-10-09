

Peter Igaga on the Boys 2 Men show, which airs every Wednesday morning, during the D’Mighty Breakfast show, has explained about the boundaries between a couple and their friends.

Igaga says that the men must know whether their partners are comfortable with meeting their friends. However, he adds that men should have a specific reason before introducing their partners to their friends.

“Marriage isn’t about you but we! It’s important to know why you want her to meet your friends. When you ask why, you will be able to know who to introduce,” he says.

He adds that men should know the friends’ character before they make this introduction since some men are snipers.

“The male species is designed to fish,” he said.

Igaga adds men usually introduce their female friends to their friends so that they can feel comfortable. But he warns about certain kinds of female friends.

“This is a message to all men. If your female friends are more beautiful to your woman, don’t show them to her,” he said.

