KFM has introduced a new segment called “Boyz to Men” that will be aired every Wednesday during D’Mighty Breakfast show in the 9am hour.

The segment which is meant to focus on all things men, will have Peter Igaga as the main speaker.

Igaga, who calls himself the man with the baldest head in Africa, says his baldness is also part of courage to say things that nobody wants to say.

According to Brian Mulondo, the host of D’Mighty Breakfast, the new segment is meant to groom men into the best they can be.

“We are here to fix some men. We need to create some serious men out there. Ladies are complaining that men are damaged,” he says.

In the first airing of the segment which focused on personal grooming, Igaga said that all men should take personal hygiene as an important issue.

“You are what you look like. Perception is reality. The reality is that a man must shower. A man must shower, you have to shower every day and I say twice every day,” he said.

He also advised men who love their beards to make an effort and trim them because women love well-shaped beards.

“You can’t have a bushy beard that’s all over the place,” he said.

The segment made its debut today and when asked about the Men show on NTV, Igaga said that the show took a break but will be coming back new, refreshed and reenergized.