

Manuela Mulondo, wife to KFM presenter, Brian Mulondo has revealed the need for parents to stimulate their children so that they can experience what is taking place in their minds.

While appearing on KFM D’ Mighty Breakfast, Manuela said that along with Brian, they are starting to give parenting a new face. She noted however that it has come with its challenges.

“Unfortunately for us, we are trying to revolutionise parenting and it’s going to be hard. I can’t say it’s going to be easy because we know life a certain way,” she said, adding that it’s difficult because it’s not the way they were raised, but she’s very hopeful that their children will find it easy.

She added that as much as their parents gave them the best kind of parenting they could give, with stimulation, they would be better.

“I want to say, “Babe, how much better, how much greater would we have been if we were stimulated?” she questioned.

Manuela who is also launching her book, Stop, Listen to Your Child Think’ says that the book shows parents’ role in the upbringing of children.

“In the book, one of the themes is the importance of parents to provide three things that is, the environment, the experiences and the interactions,” she said.

She adds that despite the fact that her parents gave her the environment that allowed her to play and visit neighbours, they didn’t focus on the interaction.

The book will be launched on 27th June and it will cost Shs40,000. The launch will be an online event.