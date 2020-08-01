President Museveni has appointed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) MP, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso as the new Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Richard Karemire.

Ms Byekwaso who’s the second-highest ranking woman in the UPDF, behind Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, becomes the first female officer to be appointed as army spokesperson.

Brig Karemiire on Saturday said he had been assigned to East African Community (EAC) Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer after his term of office as defence and army spokesperson expired.

“Please join me to welcome Hon Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer. I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security,” Brig Karemire tweeted.

Byekwaso is an elected Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament.

