The Anti-Corruption Court has summoned singer Joseph Mayanja alias Dr Jose Chameleone over allegations that he was in possession of an imported and undeclared car.

According to the summons, on April 12th, Jose Chameleon was found in possession of a ToyotaV8 model GRJ 200 along Wakaliga- Bulange road.

The singer is also charged with failure to produce documents regarding the legal status of his vehicle when required.

“Failure to produce documentation when required contrary to Section 204 (b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004,” read his second count.

Chameleon has been summoned to appear before the Anti- Corruption Court on 30th July.

“Whereas your attendance is necessary to answer to the charges of being in possession of uncustomed goods, you are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court at Kololo on the 30th July 2020 at 9:00 am,” read in part the summons.