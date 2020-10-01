Chrissy Teigen and Singer John Legend have expressed the pain they are going through after the death of their newborn son.

Chrissy posted on her Instagram account, a photo of her in hospital and captioned it with a very sad message.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she posted.

She adds that they usually don’t name their children before birth, but for this particular one, they already had.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” read more of her post.

Teigan adds that as much as this moment will make her mourn, it has taught her and her family to love each other more.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she shared.

Singer John Legend too has mourned his son by sharing a photo of Teigan’s post captioned, “We love you Jack.”

Many celebrities have come out to mourn with the couple.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Kim Kardashian posted.

“I’m so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this hard moment,” Hailey Bieber posted.

“Sending so much love to you right now,” Channing Tatum said.

“We love you and we are here for you and your family,” Charlie Puth said.

Chrissy and John already have two children together, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. John Legend is famous for songs like All of me, Love me now, Listen, Conversation in the dark, etc.