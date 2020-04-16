Famous city pastor Augustine Yiga commonly known as Abizaayo is expected to appear in court this morning for his bail ruling.

Pastor Yiga is to be produced before Mengo court grade one magistrate Timothy Lumunye who is to decide on whether to release him on bail or not.

Pastor Yiga of Revival Christian Church Kawaala has been on remand at Kitalya main prison since March 30th 2020 for allegedly uttering words likely to cause the spread of corona virus.

On March 30th 2020 after denying the charges, Pastor Yiga applied to be released on bail but instead, the presiding magistrate Timothy Lumunye remanded him to prison because his followers had filled up the entire courtroom without observing social distancing, a guideline put up by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of Covid-19.

The magistrate then referred his bail application ruling on April 6th 2020, however without any explanations from prison authorities at Kitalya, Pastor Yiga was not brought to court prompting the magistrate to issue a production warrant directing prison authorities to bring him today to recieve his bail ruling.