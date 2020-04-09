The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF has revealed that the COVID-19 outbreak has sparked an increase in online child sexual predators.

The funds executive director Henrietta Fore says with half the planet’s children now out of school because of the pandemic, it is becoming risky for children who are spending more time on the internet.

She says many are vulnerable and they have not been taught about how to think about being online, how to have a video chat and what you do and not to do.

She says this has exposed them to a lot grooming, sexting, and trafficking.

She meanwhile says they are talks with internet companies on how they can combat the problem and governments to ban certain websites that are being used by predators.

Parents are advised to use online platforms that enable children and adults to talk in groups.