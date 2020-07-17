The Electoral Commission is urged to carry out voter sensitization campaigns if citizens are to fully participate in the forthcoming scientific elections.

The call is made by election analyst Crispy Kaheru who notes that reports from countries which have had elections during the on-going covid-19 pandemic have revealed low voter turn-out.

Kaheru adds that if voters are not sensitized about the virtual campaigns which the commission came up with as one of the measures to prevent spread of coronavirus many will be locked out of the whole electoral process.

This comes with just less than 3 months to the nomination of parliamentary and presidential candidates set for 1st& 2nd and 7th& 8th October 2020 respectively.