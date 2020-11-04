The electoral commission says it is also equally concerned about the high handedness of security agencies as the country heads to the polls.

The concern comes as the result of the brutality by police officers as seen on the last day of the presidential nominations on Tuesday.

According to the commission acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya, security plays an integral role in the election management process since they secure the electoral environment.

He however says the way they carry out operations remains debatable adding that they are to engage with them to forge a way forward regarding how they should act.

Bukenya meanwhile says the ugly scenes witnessed yesterday show a deliberate move by some candidates to be defiant and flout the set guidelines.

Read also: Police battles with NUP supporters in Masaka