City lawyers being convened by a one Isaac Ssemakade have launched an emergency relief fund to help struggling lawyers during the lockdown.

This comes after the president extended the lockdown by extra 21 days which will end on the 5th May.

Ssemakade says since lawyers were not listed as essential workers in the country, many are going through untold suffering and are starving because government did not name them among the beneficiaries under the ongoing food distribution drive.

He adds that an 11 member good will committee under the chair of Asumpta Kemigisha has been formed to oversee the fundraising drive which involves collection of both cash and in kind contribution to help lawyers that are in need.

Money not exceeding shs 500,000 will be sent to eligible beneficiaries as shall be assessed by the committee.

Only lawyers with Uganda Law Society IDs and a badge of honor shall benefit from this fund.