A 35-year-old expectant mother and her unborn baby have died in Pallisa District after failing to secure an ambulance to transport her to Pallisa Main hospital where she had been referred for further medical management.

Perepata Atim is said to have endured pain for about seven hours until she died of complications after her husband reportedly failed to secure an ambulance to transport her from Kameke health centre III where she had been admitted to Pallisa Main hospital.

It’s alleged that Atim, president of Akisim village, Akisim Sub County developed birth complications and walked to Kameke health centre III, about 15kms from her home, for medical attention but was referred to the main hospital after the medics learnt that her baby had died.

Ms Sandrina Anek, a nurse at Kameke health centre III, who reportedly attended to Ms Atim said that she (Atim) arrived at the facility at around 9am on Tuesday when the baby was already dead but her attendants were advised to inform the district task force to send an ambulance.