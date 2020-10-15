

Full Figure has scoffed at her haters and reiterated that she is here to stay. This comes after a campaign poster of hers asking for votes for woman MP in Kampala was vandalized in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a group of rowdy artistes in Mbarara city is seen tearing up a banner of Full Figure that had been displayed at the city’s round-about while warning her against coming to their city.

According to the artistes, they felt disrespected by the president and by Full Figure herself because they believe that she shouldn’t cross to Mbarara to show off how close she is to President Museveni.

Responding to the incident, Full Figure revealed that her enemies are doing all they can to pull her down but she is ready to fight them.

“The problem with most Ugandans is fact that they are not informed. I know some people are not happy about my progress and success especially after joining NRM and they are doing all they can to put me down. I will fight for myself and I promise to crash all my enemies.” She said.

