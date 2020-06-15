Police in Nagalama is investigating circumstances under which a suspected a hairdresser was murdered.

The deceased, Prossy Namaganda, 28 years, a resident of Kasanga village was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-husband a one Abdallah Matovu Zake, with whom they have three children.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the murder was reported at Nagalama Police Station by a one Kanga Tadeo 36, a concerned resident from Namasumbi LC1 Ntonto Parish Kyampisi Sub-county in Mukono District.

Eyewitnesses say, her children were heard crying for help claiming their father had killed their mother and fled from the scene.

Her body has been taken to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem.