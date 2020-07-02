Tanzania’s Harmonize has become the second most followed Tanzania musician surpassing Alikiba.

Harmonize now has exactly 5,747,936 followers on Instagram while Alikiba has 5,640,698.

A Tanzanian website, says Harmonize’s consistency, quality productions and vocal maturity has enabled him to gain more followers.

Harmonize, famed in Tanzania and East Africa for his music, and song writing has gained more popularity and endorsements especially with his new album Afro East.

The album is his first project after he left Diamond Platnumz’s record label WCB Wasafi last year and started his own, Konde Gang.

The new album features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.

Harmonize is currently trending with his new song Never Give Up off the new album.

Diamond however leads the pack on Instagram with 9,961,687 followers.