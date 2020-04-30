Uganda National Health Consumers’ Organization has cautioned the media against fronting coronavirus cure myths without considering research from health experts.

This comes days after some local and international media outlets published reports that tobacco reportedly offers hope for a coronavirus cure and that nicotine may offer protection from COVID-19.

Robinah Kaitiritimba, the organization’s executive director says this is misleading and unsubstantiated information defeating sections of the Tobacco Control Act 2015 that prohibits Tobacco Advertising Promotion and Sponsorship.

According to UNHCO, Uganda loses thousands of people every year due to tobacco use and 73% of all lung cancers at Uganda Cancer Institute are due to the same.