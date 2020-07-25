

Singer Eddy Kenzo has expressed his excitement about his return back home after spending close to six months in Ivory cost.

In a tweet on his Twitter timeline Kenzo revealed he is so excited to be back home and still can’t believe it.

“I’m so excited I can’t believe that I’m finally back. Maybe I’m dreaming,” he tweeted.

According to ministry of foreign affairs, a total of 56 Ugandan Nationals and legal residents who had been stranded in West African countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin,Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, the Gambia, Niger, the Republic of Guinea and Cameroon due to the COVID-19 pandemic were successfully repatriated.

Ministry of foreign affairs noted that this is the first flight from West Africa ever since the lockdown was announced in Uganda.

Other passengers on the flight were students, professors, students, businessmen and businesses women.