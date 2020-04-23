The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has cautioned the Muslims to abide by the existing COVID-19 guidelines as they begin the holy month of Ramathan tomorrow.

He has called upon Muslim leaders to use alternative platforms like TV, Radio, and social media, to preach to the faithful.

He adds that for those who would like to help the vulnerable during the Ramathan period should get in touch with the national task force to guide them on how they can extend their almsgiving.

The IGP has wished all Muslims a fruitful fasting period which and he is optimistic that this period will change hearts, promote peace and build a better future for Uganda.