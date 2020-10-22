Peter Igaga, has clarified the importance of communication in a relationship. Igaga says when there is an issue in a relationship, it always starts with communication.

During the Boys 2 Men show that takes place every Wednesday on KFM, Igaga emphasized that communication is very important in relationships and can greatly impact on them.

“The moment communication stops, everything stops. The reality is that communication is not meant to be a feeling,” he said.

Igaga emphasizes that it’s how you say something that makes it important and creates an impact on your partner’s life.

“It’s usually not about what you say but how you say it. We all have issues, when in a relationship, you are two different people. We are brought up differently. So the how you say something is very important,” he said.

For men to communicate readily, women should be ready to receive the information. Igaga says that most times, women are not ready to receive the information and this makes many guys hold back.

“Guys should know their women. Women are different. There are some people who want to be told straight away. If your partner is the kind of person can’t handle the truth, then you need to find other ways of communicating to her,” he says.

He adds that women should also be receptive towards the information given to them by the men.

Igaga says that men hate being put in corners and the lack of communication puts them in such situations.

“Men don’t like sticky situations. Men don’t want to be squeezed. When a man thinks that his space is being encroached, he looks for the easiest way out,” he says.

Find full podcast here:

It’s not about what you say but how you say it